Justin Timberlake & More Celebrities In Tahoe This Weekend.

July 12, 2017 9:30 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Golf, Justin Timberlake, Lake Tahoe, Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament

Justin Timberlake will be puttering around in Lake Tahoe, Nevada this weekend — but not on a casino stage.

JT is one of 89 celebrities and athletes who’ll tee off in the American Century Championship, which will run from Friday through Sunday at the Edgewood Country Club. NBC will air the final two rounds of the $600,000 charity tourney, starting at 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Justin, who has plenty of time to practice on the golf course he purchased near his Tennessee home, tells the Golf Channel, “There aren’t many places I can go where I don’t feel like I’m being watched. But the golf course is one of them. It’s my refuge. It’s where I get a chance to be alone in the world.”

