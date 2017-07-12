KFC Is Releasing A Smartphone To Celebrate 30th Anniversary

July 12, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: Anniversary, Huawei 7 Plus, KFC, phone

You read that correctly.

The brand known for their “finger-lickin’ good” fried chicken is releasing a smartphone to celebrate it’s 30-year anniversary in China. In collaboration with tech giant Huawei, the fast food chain has designed a limited edition KFC Huawei 7 Plus, which is painted red with a logo of Colonel Sanders on the back along with the year 1987, the year the chain first opened in China.

The phone has a price tag of 1099 Chinese Yuan or approximately $162. However, it’s unclear if the phone will be available for purchase in the United States.

You can see the pictures of the phone at E! News.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live