KFC Is Releasing A Smartphone To Celebrate 30th Anniversary

You read that correctly.

The brand known for their “finger-lickin’ good” fried chicken is releasing a smartphone to celebrate it’s 30-year anniversary in China. In collaboration with tech giant Huawei, the fast food chain has designed a limited edition KFC Huawei 7 Plus, which is painted red with a logo of Colonel Sanders on the back along with the year 1987, the year the chain first opened in China.

The phone has a price tag of 1099 Chinese Yuan or approximately $162. However, it’s unclear if the phone will be available for purchase in the United States.

