Lil Yachty Paying College Tuitions And More.

Lil Yachty is riding a wave of generosity.
Lil Boat’s #SailingScholars plan will help students with the burden of college tuition. The Teenage Emotions artist is also working on a way to take a few families shopping for the back-to-school season.
Yachty made the announcement in a pair of tweets Monday, telling fans that additional information on both initiatives will be posted on his website soon.
I bet you he can pay for more scholarship’s if he sold his most recent chain which is a self-portrait of himself that he paid $150k for.