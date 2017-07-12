lil yachty, scholarships, tuition, school,

Lil Yachty Paying College Tuitions And More.

July 12, 2017 6:15 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Lil Yachty, scholarships, school, tuition

Lil Yachty is riding a wave of generosity.

Lil Boat’s #SailingScholars plan will help students with the burden of college tuition. The Teenage Emotions artist is also working on a way to take a few families shopping for the back-to-school season.

Yachty made the announcement in a pair of tweets Monday, telling fans that additional information on both initiatives will be posted on his website soon.

I bet you he can pay for more scholarship’s if he sold his most recent chain which is a self-portrait of himself that he paid $150k for.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live