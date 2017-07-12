Lil Yachty Paying College Tuitions And More.

Lil Yachty is riding a wave of generosity.

Lil Boat’s #SailingScholars plan will help students with the burden of college tuition. The Teenage Emotions artist is also working on a way to take a few families shopping for the back-to-school season.

Yachty made the announcement in a pair of tweets Monday, telling fans that additional information on both initiatives will be posted on his website soon.

I will be pay some tuitions this year… I'm gonna drop details very soon on how u can get in on this. I love u students. #sailingscholars — king of the teens (@lilyachty) July 10, 2017

I bet you he can pay for more scholarship’s if he sold his most recent chain which is a self-portrait of himself that he paid $150k for.