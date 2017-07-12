McGregor Throws ‘Racist’ Taunt At Mayweather & A Shot At Rob Kardashian

July 12, 2017 5:48 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The 2nd press conference just went down in Toronto between Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Conor once again taunted Floyd by saying ‘dance for me boy’, which is viewed as racist in the United States.

Calling an African American male a ‘boy’ goes back to slavery and the terms ‘dance for me’ as well.

Conor received some backlash for using that language in the first press conference but he obviously didn’t care because he said it again today.

WATCH THE VIDEO CLIP OF THE 2nd PRESS CONFERENCE BETWEEN MCGREGOR VS MAYWEATHER HERE [Warning Explicit Language]

McGregor even took a shot at Rob Kardashian in the clip above.

Read more about this story here. 

