Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Throws A Jab On Twitter About Ex

What ISN’T going on with Teen Mom stars these days? The shows about, well, teenage moms has seen ratings soar since the original series began in 2009.

Because of this, there’s always drama looming over the television stars on and off the camera.

The latest update revolves around Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry, who’s been having complications with baby daddy no. 3 Chris Lopez.

When a fan asked Kailyn if she would ever get back with first series boyfriend Javi Marroquin, the soon-to-be mom of three threw out this recent tweet.

My ex is an ex for a reason. https://t.co/HTccSZsCj7 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 10, 2017

If people weren’t sure if Lowry was over Javi or not, it looks like they know the definite answer now.

