According to Delish, this Friday you’ll be able to try the new Starbucks Cascara Latte for FREE!

A Starbucks rep described this new drink “It’s subtly sweet, with a slight maple, brown sugar-y flavor”.

Also this Friday July 14, 2017 between 1 and 2 pm you’ll be able to try one of the new Starbucks Teavana Shaken Iced Tea flavors:

Pineapple Black Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

Peach Citrus Tea

Read more about these Starbucks offers here.