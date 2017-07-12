Ty Dolla $ign Loves John Mayer

By Annie Reuter

Ty Dolla $ign is a fan of all genres of music, citing early influences from R&B acts including Earth, Wind & Fire. Today, the rapper can be found working with a wide array of artists — everyone from Kanye West and Big Sean to Nick Jonas, Fifth Harmony and Zara Larsson.

In an interview with the Guardian, the rapper discussed two dream collaborations of his: JAY-Z and John Mayer. While a Mayer and Ty Dolla $ign feature may raise eyebrows, the rapper raves about the singer/songwriter.

“I love basically every album he ever put out,” Dolla $ign says of Mayer. “I love his writing, I love his guitar playing, I love his voice. He’s just a dope all-around artist.”

Ty Dolla $ign’s brother is Big TC, a former Crip who is in jail on a murder charge. TC is another person Ty would love to continue collaborating with, but the rapper says TC won’t be featured on his upcoming album Beach House 3 since he received negative feedback following the release of 2015’s Free TC.

“If he was out we’d probably be making songs together right here in the studio,” he says. “After Free TC, he just got hella attention and something happened where it got back to them and he ended up getting locked in the hole for a long ass time, so right now there isn’t a song on Beach House 3 with him.”