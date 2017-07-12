Tyler, the Creator Drops New Song ‘Boredom’

By Annie Reuter

Tyler, the Creator is a week away from dropping his new album Scum F— Flower Boy and continues to share some of the tracks with fans ahead of the project’s release date on July 21.

“Boredom” features vocals from Rex Orange County, Anna of the North and Corinne Bailey Rae with guitar playing from Austin Feinstein.

This isn’t the first track that Tyler, the Creator has shared with fans ahead of the album’s release. Previously, he dropped “Who Dat Boy” with A$AP Rocky and “911 / Mr. Lonely” with Steve Lacy and Frank Ocean. Scum F— Flower Boy is the rapper’s first full-length record since 2015.

