Donnie Walhberg from NKOTB visited a Waffle House in Charlotte, North Carolina and racked up a $82 bill for breakfast.

Donnie was so appreciative of the staff’s hospitality that he tipped them $2,000 and gifted them with tickets to a New Kids On The Block show at the Spectrum.

He live streamed a video from the Waffle House on his Facebook page and the video has over 195,000 views.

He explained in his FB post below why he tipped the staff so much.

Source : MSN