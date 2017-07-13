French Montana Talks ‘Jungle Rules’ and the Influence of JAY-Z

By Abby Hassler

“Hip-hop molds a lot of people,” French Montana remarked in a recent interview. The Excuse My French artist is getting ready to release his upcoming album, Jungle Rules, this Friday (July 14) and he’s certainly assimilated elements of his favorite rappers into his own songs. He’s even worked with some of his heroes.

Jungle Rules will follow last year’s MC4, which was leaked two months before its release date but still received a strong reaction from fans and critics. In an effort to top his previous work, French Montana collaborated with such veterans as The Weeknd, Pharrell Williams, Young Thug, T.I., Quavo, Future and more.

During the interview, Montana also spoke about the influence of JAY-Z and his music. He talked about how JAY-Z has continued to make powerful music throughout the decades, giving people what they need to hear, even if they aren’t ready for it yet.

“With him being the voice of hip-hop, whether he’s the hottest at the moment, he’s a legend,” Montana told Billboard. “So for him to make that kind of music is beautiful for our culture, you know? I feel like he got people living the right life, because sometimes you have rappers who never really get out the booth and live their lives.”

On JAY-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” track off his recent 4:44 album, he raps about the importance of good credit and investments, rather than spending money excessively. The legendary rapper also rapped at length about his past marital issues and infidelities.

“He got people investing their money and not going to the strip club,” Montana commented. “He got people learned about how the G’s did it. He taught us about art and being in a relationship as a grown man. That’s a beautiful thing. Every king needs a queen. He a king. That’s the picture I got from him.”