Fresh Kid Ice Of 2 Live Crew Dead At 53.

July 13, 2017 7:17 AM By Tony Tecate
Fresh Kid Ice — founding member of 2 Live Crew, and a pioneer for Asian rappers, died in Miami … TMZ has learned.

Fresh Kid formed the legendary hip-hop crew with DJ Mr. Mixx and Amazing Vee in 1984, and hooked up with Luther Campbell later when they signed with his record label. According to the group’s manager he died at 7:50 AM Thursday in a Miami hospital … due to a medical condition.

Fresh Kid’s real name was Chris Wong Won … and he and the group became poster children for First Amendment Rights after their “As Nasty As They Wanna Be” album was the first to be labeled legally obscene by the government.

