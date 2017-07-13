‘Dunkirk’ May be Harry Styles Last Acting Gig

Harry Styles fans looking forward to the singer’s next movie may be in for a disappointment.

At today’s (July 13) London premiere of the Christopher Nolan-directed film Dunkirk, Styles admitted he may put aside his acting hat.

“I’d do this one again but it may be one and done,” he’s reported as saying.

The singer’s role in the film has been praised by Nolan, famed director of The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Inception, who was also the reason why Styles signed on for the part. “When I heard Chris [Nolan] was doing it, I was already excited to watch it, to be honest. I just wanted to be involved.

Styles stars alongside Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy in Dunkirk, hitting theaters stateside July 20th.