Reports Are Saying Rihanna ‘Might’ Be Pregnant [Pics]

July 13, 2017 6:29 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Hassan Jameel, Rihanna

Mediatakeout is reporting that Rihanna might be pregnant with her new billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel. 

Rihanna went to dinner last night in Santa Monica when she was captured on camera wearing a baggy outfit.

Speculation that she’s pregnant is due to her face looking fuller and that she could be wearing a maternity dress.

Judge for yourself….

CLICK HERE TO SEE PICTURES OF RIHANNA THAT HAVE PEOPLE SAYING SHE’S PREGGO

Personally I think she’s just happy in her new relationship and she’s been getting thicker before this new boyfriend came into the picture….

I guess we’ll all find out soon enough.

 

Comments

