Restaurant Provides Foodies With Instagram Picture Pack.

July 13, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Are you one of those people who have to take a picture of everything before you eat it?  Ok, I am guilty as well but only if looks really good or really bad.

There is a restaurant in London is offering “foodie Instagram packs.” The restaurant, called Dirty Bones, says it’s designed with the “Instagram Universe in mind.”

Diners are offered free kits including a portable LED camera light, charger, a clip-on wide angle camera lens and a tripod selfie stick for overhead table shots. “People love to share what they’re eating on social media, so we wanted to put together something that made it easier to get that perfect shot regardless of the lighting or time of day,” a spokesperson for Dirty Bones said.

I think they are on to something as obnoxious as it sounds and their food looks amazing.

