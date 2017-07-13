T.I. Suing Tiny In Divorce Drama: Their Marriage Is Over

Though the last few weeks have appeared positive for T.I. and Tiny‘s relationship, things have taken a turn…

According to XXL Magazine, though Tiny served T.I. with divorce papers back in April, he is now countersuing her with conditions of his own.

While it’s still unclear what his new terms are, the news is a bit surprising. Their relationship really seemed to be improving recently, and Tiny even sang to T.I. at a recent concert.

#Xscape brought their men on stage to serenade them tonight in #Detroit…including #Tiny and #TI. A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

We hope they are both doing okay as they maneuver through this difficult time.