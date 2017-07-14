“Billboard” Releases Their Annual ‘Music Moneymakers’ list. Beyonce Tops.

“Billboard” has put out their annual ‘Music Moneymakers’ list, which ranks the 50 artists who raked in the most money last year. The estimates include stuff like music sales, streaming, ringtones, publishing royalties, and touring, which is where the big money comes from these days.

They only count U.S. sales and touring, so anyone who spent a lot of last year touring abroad won’t have that income added. Merchandise sales and sponsorship weren’t included either, because there wasn’t enough information available to make it consistent across the board.

BEYONCÉ is #1, with an estimated net income of $62.1 million, and no one else was even close to that.

Here are the Top 20 Music Moneymakers:

1. Beyoncé, $62.1 million

2. Guns N’ Roses, $42.3 million

3. Bruce Springsteen, $42.2 million

4. Drake, $37.3 million

5. Adele, $37 million

6. Coldplay, $32.3 million

7. Justin Bieber, $30.5 million

8. Luke Bryan, $27.3 million

9. Kanye West, $26.1 million

10. Kenny Chesney, $25.4 million

Check out the rest of the top 50 by clicking here.