Final Media Tour Stop Profanity Count: Conor 90 Floyd 61 [Video]

July 14, 2017 4:35 PM By Short-E
London was the last media tour stop for the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight.

THINGS GOT REAL UGLY!

The two have been using profanity rants against each other and trading insults for the past couple of days.

In the video below you’ll see Conor taunt Floyd repeatedly….he even rubbed his head!

CLICK HERE TO SEE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LAST PRESS CONFERENCE (Warning Language)

Things got really ugly when Floyd lost his cool and used a homophobic slur against Conor.

CLICK HERE TO SEE A VIDEO OF FLOYD CALLING CONOR A F******T (Warning Language)

Floyd’s camp has issued an apology since the event to the lesbian & gay community.

Can’t wait for the fight on August 26th!

