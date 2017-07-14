Here’s Where To Get Free Ice Cream This Sunday!

July 14, 2017 9:23 AM By Nina
This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day!

According to Delish, there are plenty of places to grab some free scoops of everyone’s favorite frozen dessert.

McDonald’s is offering a free soft serve ice cream cone to patrons this Sunday, and there is no purchase necessary! How can you say no to that?

If you head to Baskin Robbins, download their mobile app to get their exclusive National Ice Cream Day deals, and you’ll score yourself a free scoop of ice cream as well too.  If you come between noon and 5, you’ll also get to try some free samples of their brand new flavor, Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza.

If you make your way out to a Carvel, you can indulge in a BOGO deal, scoring you some free soft serve ice cream in a cup or cone.

Surprisingly, PetSmart is also getting in on the frozen fun! If you visit one of their PetHotel locations, you can grab your dog an ice cream sundae with dog biscuits sprinkles. Even dogs want to enjoy a little ice cream here and there!

Make sure to check here for more information!

