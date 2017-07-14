Here’s Where To Get Free Ice Cream This Sunday!

This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day!

According to Delish, there are plenty of places to grab some free scoops of everyone’s favorite frozen dessert.

McDonald’s is offering a free soft serve ice cream cone to patrons this Sunday, and there is no purchase necessary! How can you say no to that?

A classic holiday made even sweeter with a classic cone. Happy #FourthofJuly! A post shared by McDonald's (@mcdonalds) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

If you head to Baskin Robbins, download their mobile app to get their exclusive National Ice Cream Day deals, and you’ll score yourself a free scoop of ice cream as well too. If you come between noon and 5, you’ll also get to try some free samples of their brand new flavor, Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza.

If you make your way out to a Carvel, you can indulge in a BOGO deal, scoring you some free soft serve ice cream in a cup or cone.

This Sunday is #nationalicecreamday! Stop by your local Carvel for BOGO soft serve cups or cones all day! #SundayisSundae A post shared by Carvel Ice Cream (@carvelicecream) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Surprisingly, PetSmart is also getting in on the frozen fun! If you visit one of their PetHotel locations, you can grab your dog an ice cream sundae with dog biscuits sprinkles. Even dogs want to enjoy a little ice cream here and there!

