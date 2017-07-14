Wake & Bake K-Cups.

Marijuana is legal now in California and Nevada. Cali is still waiting for rules and regulations. Nevada is up and running. So much, there is actually a shortage crisis. They are even calling it a “State Of Emergency”. Crazy how the times have changed.

Now you can buy marijuana-infused “K-cups.”

The pot-infused pods, made by Brewbudz, are currently available in Nevada – and word is that they will be in Colorado in the near future. The cups are available with coffee, tea, or cocoa, and you can also choose between three different dosages of THC: 10-milligram, 25-milligram, and 50-milligram.

Check out the full story here.