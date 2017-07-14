WATCH: George Lucas Blasts Autograph Seekers, Tells Them To ‘Get A Job’

George Lucas is popular. Never mind, that’s an understatement. George Lucas is practically God to Star Wars fans and film connoisseurs. If you know movies, then you know George Lucas.

However, Lucas painted a picture about how he feels toward autograph seekers Friday in New York.

The Star Wars creator was immediately peeved when a few people approached him looking for his autograph, whom he called “not true fans.” (Thinking they’re going to sell his autographs for big bucks)

George proceeded to lecture the audience on how to make an honest living…like making movies.

A similar situation happened last month in L.A., where he told the fans to “get a job.”

You can see the videos on TMZ.