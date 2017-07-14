WATCH: George Lucas Blasts Autograph Seekers, Tells Them To ‘Get A Job’

July 14, 2017 2:21 PM
Filed Under: Autographs, Fans, george lucas, Star Wars

George Lucas is popular. Never mind, that’s an understatement. George Lucas is practically God to Star Wars fans and film connoisseurs. If you know movies, then you know George Lucas.

However, Lucas painted a picture about how he feels toward autograph seekers Friday in New York.

The Star Wars creator was immediately peeved when a few people approached him looking for his autograph, whom he called “not true fans.” (Thinking they’re going to sell his autographs for big bucks)

George proceeded to lecture the audience on how to make an honest living…like making movies.

A similar situation happened last month in L.A., where he told the fans to “get a job.”

You can see the videos on TMZ.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live