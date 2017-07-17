Caitlyn Jenner May Run For U.S. Senate.

Caitlyn Jenner could be going from reality TV to the U.S. Senate.
In a radio interview with New York’s AM 970, the transgender star said she has “considered” a political run and will make a decision within the next six months or so.
The 67-year-old said she hopes to change the face of the GOP. “The perception of the Republican Party is that they are all about rich white guys trying to make money. I would hope in the next generation … that we can change the perception of the Republican Party and make it the party of equality.”
Caitlyn could run for Senate in 2018, when Democrat Dianne Feinstein is up for re-election.
