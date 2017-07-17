Caitlyn Jenner May Run For U.S. Senate.

July 17, 2017 6:07 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Caitlyn Jenner, Kardashian, u.s. senate.

Caitlyn Jenner could be going from reality TV to the U.S. Senate.

In a radio interview with New York’s AM 970, the transgender star said she has “considered” a political run and will make a decision within the next six months or so.

The 67-year-old said she hopes to change the face of the GOP. “The perception of the Republican Party is that they are all about rich white guys trying to make money. I would hope in ​the next​ generation​ ​… that we can change the perception of the Republican ​P​arty and make it the party of equality​.”​

Caitlyn could run for Senate in 2018, when Democrat Dianne Feinstein is up for re-election.

