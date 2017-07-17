Chinese Mall Offers Single Seat Pods For Bored Husbands.

July 17, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
AMERICA, we need to get some of this at the malls NOW. Going to the mall with my wife is like swallowing live bee’s and trying to burp without getting stung. There now might be a answer to our problems.

The largest mall in Shanghai now provides single-seat booths for guys – which are pretty much mini man caves – that allow women to shop in peace while the men entertain themselves in comfort.

These booths, which the Global Harbour mall calls “husband rest hatches,” provide a plush seat, a big screen TV and a games console.

These “rest hatches” actually do their job too well as some women are complaining that they will often finish shopping and have to wait for their husband or boyfriend to finish playing a game.

This photo taken on July 14, 2017 shows a man playing video games in a booth at a shopping mall in Shanghai.
China has the solution for weary men in shopping malls everywhere: so-called husband rest booths. Its makers say the futuristic mini man caves are a first in China and they have installed four in a high-end shopping centre in Shanghai at a cost of 6,000 USD to make each one.  (Photo STR/AFP/Getty Images)

