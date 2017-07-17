Chinese Mall Offers Single Seat Pods For Bored Husbands.

AMERICA, we need to get some of this at the malls NOW. Going to the mall with my wife is like swallowing live bee’s and trying to burp without getting stung. There now might be a answer to our problems.

The largest mall in Shanghai now provides single-seat booths for guys – which are pretty much mini man caves – that allow women to shop in peace while the men entertain themselves in comfort.

These booths, which the Global Harbour mall calls “husband rest hatches,” provide a plush seat, a big screen TV and a games console.

Chinese shopping mall introduces remedy for bored men: the hubby hatch pic.twitter.com/aQgpnentbX — KSFM 1025 (@1025Radio) July 16, 2017

These “rest hatches” actually do their job too well as some women are complaining that they will often finish shopping and have to wait for their husband or boyfriend to finish playing a game.