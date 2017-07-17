Common Planning Free Sacramento Concert At Capitol Mall

July 17, 2017 9:28 AM By Nina
If you’re a fan of Common, you’re in luck!

According to The Sacramento Bee, the rapper is heading to Sacramento next month to perform a free concert at Capitol Mall!

The concert is being called “Imagine Justice,” and Common is throwing it in order to promote criminal justice reform and help push the passage of three bills that will help revamp the state’s bail system and provide more rights to juvenile offenders.

Common said in a statement to The Sacramento Bee:

“As an artist, I believe it is my duty to fight injustice wherever it appears and take a stand for my fellow brothers and sisters. I believe it is my responsibility to use my platform to amplify the courageous voices of the movement and support the most marginalized members of our society.”

No tickets are needed for the concert, but guests are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time on the Imagine Justice page here or on Twitter.

To learn more, you can head right here.

