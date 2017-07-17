ESPN To Broadcast OJ Simpson Parole Hearing.

July 17, 2017 6:38 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: ESPN, o.j., OJ Simpson, parole hearing

O.J. Simpson goes before a parole board on Thursday and cameras will be rolling.

The convicted felon — and suspected double-murderer — will plead for an early release from prison. Legal experts believe he’ll likely walk as early as October.

ESPN has scheduled a 90-minute broadcast of the proceedings starting at 1 p.m. [ET]. More than 30 news organizations requested access to the hearings at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.

Back in 2008, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years for his role in attempting to take back sports memorabilia he thought belonged to him. Basically a lifetime sentence, unless he’s given leniency from a parole board.

Read more by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live