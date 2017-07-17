ESPN To Broadcast OJ Simpson Parole Hearing.

O.J. Simpson goes before a parole board on Thursday and cameras will be rolling.

The convicted felon — and suspected double-murderer — will plead for an early release from prison. Legal experts believe he’ll likely walk as early as October.

ESPN has scheduled a 90-minute broadcast of the proceedings starting at 1 p.m. [ET]. More than 30 news organizations requested access to the hearings at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.

Back in 2008, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years for his role in attempting to take back sports memorabilia he thought belonged to him. Basically a lifetime sentence, unless he’s given leniency from a parole board.

Read more by clicking here.