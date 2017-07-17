Krispy Kreme Holds Up Traffic On 80th Anniversary Celebration [Pics]

Just like Homer Simpson, who doesn’t like donuts? (It’s still easier to type it that way than “doughnuts”)

Krispy Kreme recently celebrated their 80th anniversary on Friday by selling boxes of their delicious breakfast treat for only 80 cents after you buy one for full price.

Sounds great right? Except customers, like Twitter user Luke Reasoner, have reported that it took them as long as THREE HOURS to score part of the deal.

Thanks to @krispykreme special today, traffic in West Ashley along Hwy 17 heading toward #Charleston …🍩🍩🍩 pic.twitter.com/PLvpjoYPOp — Luke Reasoner (@lukereasoner) July 14, 2017

🍩🍩Update. Less than a mile away and still crawling. Could run faster than this @krispykreme #KrispyKreme80th #Charleston pic.twitter.com/tuaQvqUhG5 — Luke Reasoner (@lukereasoner) July 14, 2017

🍩🍩🍩 update: One hour and 26 mins after I left house. I'm finally on the side street to enter the @krispykreme, but still a ways to go pic.twitter.com/UIXaV3aCoO — Luke Reasoner (@lukereasoner) July 14, 2017

🍩🍩 update: Reached the 2 hour mark since I left my house. I'm in line, in the lot. I live 5 miles from @krispykreme store #Charleston pic.twitter.com/3qCpgmd3jb — Luke Reasoner (@lukereasoner) July 14, 2017

Would you be willing to wait that long for donuts?

