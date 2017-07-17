Krispy Kreme Holds Up Traffic On 80th Anniversary Celebration [Pics]

July 17, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Anniversary, Donuts, Krispy Kreme, Traffic, Twitter

Just like Homer Simpson, who doesn’t like donuts? (It’s still easier to type it that way than “doughnuts”)

Krispy Kreme recently celebrated their 80th anniversary on Friday by selling boxes of their delicious breakfast treat for only 80 cents after you buy one for full price.

Sounds great right? Except customers, like Twitter user Luke Reasoner, have reported that it took them as long as THREE HOURS to score part of the deal.

Would you be willing to wait that long for donuts?

DailyMail has more on the story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live