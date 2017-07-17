Plane Forced To Land After Passenger ‘Passed Gas’

July 17, 2017 10:43 AM By Nina
Passengers on this flight had a very smelly situation on their hands.

According to Kron 4, an American Airlines flight was grounded and had all passengers moved off the plane after some began feeling nauseous and developed headaches during the flight.

What caused this spontaneous mass illness? An official reported that a passenger had “passed gas.”

Authorities called the incident a “medical call” and directed questions to a local emergency medical service, and American Airlines later backtracked on the official cause, saying in a statement:

“We did have an aircraft from Charlotte to RDU this afternoon, that landed at 2:19 p.m. ET, and arrived the gate at 2:21 p.m. ET, that is currently out of service for an actual mechanical issue – and odor in the cabin. But It is not due to “passed gas” as mentioned.”

Whatever the cause, it appears everyone on-board is okay.

