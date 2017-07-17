R. Kelly Allegedly Holding Aspiring Female Artists In A “Cult’

He’s no stranger to rumors, but the latest report about R. Kelly might be the most explosive yet.

BuzzFeed News found some parents who claim the 50-year-old singer is holding six women against their will in what is described as a “cult.”

According to former members of Kelly’s inner circle, “six women live in properties rented by Kelly in Chicago and the Atlanta suburbs, and he controls every aspect of their lives: dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records.”

Jim DeRogatis, the Chicago news reporter who broke the Kelly underage sex video story in 2002, interviewed parents of the alleged victims. They claim Kelly brainwashed their daughters. In one case, Kelly allegedly showed interest in their 19-year-old daughter’s music career, eventually flying her out to see his shows and and luring her into a relationship with him. The parents are now fighting to bring their daughter home.

Authorities have stopped by the home for numerous welfare checks, but because all of the women are of legal age and apparently consenting, cops are unable to intervene.

Buzzfeed: R. Kelly Is Holding Women Against Their Will In A “Cult,” Parents Told Police. https://t.co/fVNtvwk0SI pic.twitter.com/oIjDe7wgGJ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 17, 2017

