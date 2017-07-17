R. Kelly Vehemently Denies ‘Cult’ & ‘Abusive’ Accusations

TMZ is reporting that R. Kelly is denying all accusations that were reported this morning.

R.Kelly is being accused of holding up to 6 female aspiring artists in a ‘cult’ like environment against their will.

A rep for Kelly told TMZ :

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

