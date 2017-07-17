Vic Mensa Avoids Jail Time.

Vic Mensa will avoid jail time in his gun possession case.

Mensa was arrested on several gun charges back in March after he was caught driving around Beverly Hills carrying a loaded gun. He told officers he had a permit for the weapon, but it was from another state. He was facing up to two years in jail but recently cut a deal by pleading no contest. The deal will give him two years probation and also require him to pay a small fine.

This is all good news for Mensa he has a new album to promote, so avoiding jail time was extremely important. His album, The Autobiography, comes out July 28th.