WATCH: Viral Video Shows Former Taco Bell Employee, Manager Throwing Tea Dispensers In Wild Confrontation

Picking up your final paycheck from your former employer can either be a satisfying situation or a tense one.
The latter happened at a Taco Bell in Converse, Texas, when a former employee got into a heated exchange with her manager when she went to pick up her final paycheck, Fox News posted Monday.
What started off as a yelling match turned into:
- tea dispensers being thrown
- a manager taking off his shirt and threatening a beatdown
- a son pushing over a cash register
- handcuffs being put on two people.
You can catch the three-part video and breakdown of the event here. Warning: the videos contain strong language.