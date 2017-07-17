WATCH: Viral Video Shows Former Taco Bell Employee, Manager Throwing Tea Dispensers In Wild Confrontation

Picking up your final paycheck from your former employer can either be a satisfying situation or a tense one.

The latter happened at a Taco Bell in Converse, Texas, when a former employee got into a heated exchange with her manager when she went to pick up her final paycheck, Fox News posted Monday.

What started off as a yelling match turned into:

tea dispensers being thrown

a manager taking off his shirt and threatening a beatdown

a son pushing over a cash register

handcuffs being put on two people.

You can catch the three-part video and breakdown of the event here. Warning: the videos contain strong language.