West Nile Virus Spotted In Butte County, Already In Sacramento

You may want to start wearing mosquito repellent more frequently!

According to Oroville MR, West Nile virus has been discovered in mosquitoes in Butte County.

This is the first time mosquitoes carrying the virus have been spotted this year in the county, but they have appeared every year since 2004. 229 people have become infected in the area and eight have died following their first appearance.

Unfortunately, the virus already reached Sacramento County back in June due to the heatwave, The Sacramento Bee reported.

However, there have been no reported human cases of the virus in Northern California yet.

The virus is most prevalent from May to October as mosquitoes reach their population peaks during this time. Officials are warning residents to try to keeping their body as covered as much as possible, and to wear insect repellent.

To learn more about the mosquitoes in Butte County, you can head here. For more information on West Nile virus in Sacramento, you can head here.