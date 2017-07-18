Chipotle Forced To Close Store After Customers Get ‘Extreme Food Poisoning’

The Dailymail is reporting that Chipotle had to close one of their restaurants in Virginia due to at least 13 customers getting ‘extreme food poisoning’.

Two of these customers had to go to the ER due to their symptoms.

The people that got sick were complaining about vomiting, nausea, & extreme diarrhea.

Chipotle said that this particular location will stay closed until Thursday for a ‘complete sanitation.’

A norovirus was to blame for 136 people getting sick at a Boston Chipotle in 2015.

