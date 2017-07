I am the type that likes to root for the bad guys in movies. So this is right up my alley, but there is one problem. I cannot remember the last time I needed a stamp. So, if I get some of these it will be for pure collecting.

Celebrate the rich legacy of @DisneyStudios’ Ink & Paint Dept. with the #DisneyVillainStamps, now available at https://t.co/CQvL3r1P8k! pic.twitter.com/KHRoCGyrEV — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) July 15, 2017

Can you imagine how much these might be worth in about 25 years?