Drake Shows Off ‘Degrassi’ Royalty Check

"Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep..." July 18, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: Drake

By Abby Hassler

“Degrassi money still coming in don’t sleeeeeeeep…” Drake jokingly wrote on Instagram as a caption for his March 2017 royalty check from Degrassi: The Next Generation.

The Canadian rapper might have appeared in 145 episodes of the popular teen show, but years later, he’s only raking in a whopping $8.25 for his work.

Naturally, fans are loving Drake making fun of himself online, with one fan hilariously writing, “My bank account looks like Drake’s Degrassi residuals.”

