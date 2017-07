Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren are expecting their third child. The actress made the announcement in a video she posted to Instagram last night.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

The 36-year-old appears with her two daughters, nine-year-old Honor and five-year-old Haven. Honor is holding up a number-one balloon, Haven is holding a number-two balloon, and Jessica has a number-three balloon. She captioned the video, “@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered.” It’s not known when the baby is due.