Kermit The Frog Actor Has Been Fired

The daughter of Muppets creator Jim Henson is slamming longtime Kermit the Frog puppeteer Steve Whitmire, who was let go last week after 27 years as the voice of the lovable frog. Whitmire said he was devastated when he was fired and claimed unfair treatment. The Jim Henson Company would only say that Whitmire was fired for “unacceptable business conduct over a period of many years.”

Cheryl Henson has now taken things a step further and called Whitmire’s firing “long overdue.” She explained his “performance of Kermit has strayed far away from my father’s good-hearted, compassionate leader of the Muppets,” adding, “Steve performed Kermit as a bitter, angry, depressed victim. Worst of all, in the past few years he had not been . . . funny or fun.”

Whitmire has been replaced by longtime Muppets puppeteer Matt Vogel.