Kermit The Frog Actor Has Been Fired

July 18, 2017 11:34 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Actor, Fired, Kermit the Frog, The Muppets, voice

The daughter of Muppets creator Jim Henson is slamming longtime Kermit the Frog puppeteer Steve Whitmire, who was let go last week after 27 years as the voice of the lovable frog. Whitmire said he was devastated when he was fired and claimed unfair treatment. The Jim Henson Company would only say that Whitmire was fired for “unacceptable business conduct over a period of many years.”

Cheryl Henson has now taken things a step further and called Whitmire’s firing “long overdue.” She explained his “performance of Kermit has strayed far away from my father’s good-hearted, compassionate leader of the Muppets,” adding, “Steve performed Kermit as a bitter, angry, depressed victim. Worst of all, in the past few years he had not been . . . funny or fun.”

Whitmire has been replaced by longtime Muppets puppeteer Matt Vogel.

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live