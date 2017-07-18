Mariah’s Younger Years To Be Focus Of New Show On Starz.

Mariah Carey will tell her life’s story in a new TV drama.

The cable network Starz will air the series. It’s about a “16-year-old biracial girl in 1986 New York City. She endures childhood hardship and ultimately soars to meteoric fame in the music industry.” Mariah will have creative input as an executive producer.

Previously, there was talk that Mariah wanted to play herself. Thankfully, somebody got honest with Mariah and convinced her not to try to play her teenage self. Instead, a young actress will get the opportunity of a lifetime in the lead role.

Check out the full story by clicking here.