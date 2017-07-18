Philz Coffee Opening Midtown Sacramento Location!

A Bay Area-favorite coffee shop is opening a new location in Midtown!

According to the Sacramento Business Journal, Philz Coffee is set to open their first Sacramento store this Thursday, July 20th!

The coffee chain opened their original business in San Francisco back in 2002, and have since expanded to over 30 locations around California.

Their soft opening will run from 11am to 3pm, and guests will receive free coffee and baked goods. The best part? No tickets are required, so everyone is welcome to attend! The official opening is the following day, July 21st, at 6am.

For more info, make sure to check out their Eventbrite page right here!