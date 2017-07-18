Upset Father Responds to R. Kelly’s Claims of Innocence, Urges Him to Sue

By Annie Reuter

In the ongoing R. Kelly saga, one father hoping to bring his daughter home to safety has dared the R&B singer to sue him.

Following a press conference held on Monday (July 17) by the Savage family who are concerned that their 21-year-old daughter, Joycelyn, is being held against her will by R. Kelly, the singer released a statement through his lawyer saying that he will take legal action to clear his name.

“Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

In a video obtained by TMZ, Joycelyn states: “I’m in a happy place with my life and I am not being brainwashed or anything like that. I just want everyone to know I am totally fine, I’ve never felt like a hostage or anything of that nature.”

Tim Savage has since responded to Kelly’s statement and his daughter’s video citing that the mere fact that she’s not allowed to tell reporters her location as a sign that she is not safe. He also challenged Kelly to bring his lawsuit.

“Mr. R. Kelly, if you want to file a lawsuit you should have filed it yesterday,” Savage says in a video. “I’m waiting on you. File the lawsuit. If that’s what you want to do, I’ll see you in court. File it so everybody can see your dirty laundry. That’s what they need to see.”

Savage closes the clip by saying that he is praying for his daughter.

The news comes a day after Buzzfeed published a lengthy article about R. Kelly’s alleged sex cult. Several parents and former associates of the singer spoke out about his shady past, hoping legal action will return their daughters safely home.