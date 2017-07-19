Baby Dies In Hot Car While Mother Gets Hair Done At Salon [Pic]

Police in Atlanta have arrested Dijanelle Fowler a 25 year-old mother for second degree murder, concealing death, and second degree cruelty to children.

Fowler left her 1 year-old daughter in the backseat of a car with the engine running for 6 hours while she got her hair done at a salon.

When Fowler returned to her car she found her daughter had died of seizure like symptoms and her engine had shut off.

Instead of calling 911 she called to get her car jumped and covered her dead daughter in clothes.

Fowler then drove for hours before she finally went to urgent care for a headache.

She turned herself into police late Monday night and is now facing charges for her daughter’s death.

