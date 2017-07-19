College Student Suspended For Grading, Tweeting Apology Letter From Ex

July 19, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Apology, graded, Letter, student, UCF, University of Central Florida

Breakups are never fun. Love tugs on your heartstrings so when you decide to split up it’s usually a serious matter…

…so, if you write an apology letter after the event make sure you use proper grammar and publication.

University of Central Florida student Nick Lutz is fighting the school’s decision to suspend him for the summer and fall semesters after he tweeted an image of an apology letter from his ex-girlfriend that he had annotated and graded, per BuzzFeed’s Cora Lewis.

The university said the tweet violated the rules of bullying but Lutz is arguing that they’ve violated his right to free speech.

You can read the full story at BuzzFeed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live