College Student Suspended For Grading, Tweeting Apology Letter From Ex

Breakups are never fun. Love tugs on your heartstrings so when you decide to split up it’s usually a serious matter…

…so, if you write an apology letter after the event make sure you use proper grammar and publication.

University of Central Florida student Nick Lutz is fighting the school’s decision to suspend him for the summer and fall semesters after he tweeted an image of an apology letter from his ex-girlfriend that he had annotated and graded, per BuzzFeed’s Cora Lewis.

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017

The university said the tweet violated the rules of bullying but Lutz is arguing that they’ve violated his right to free speech.

You can read the full story at BuzzFeed.