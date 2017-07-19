Kevin Hart Caught Cheating On Pregnant Wife [PICS]

Kevin Hart may be married, but it appears that isn’t stopping him from sneaking around with other women…..

According to Radar Online, Hart was caught by paparazzi fooling around with a mystery woman, while his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, was waiting at home!

The pair were spotted getting it on in a Lexus sedan outside of Hart’s hotel, and they seemed to be trying hard to keep their rendezvous as secret as possible.

This isn’t the first time that the comedian has been caught cheating though. His ex-wife has previously come out and said that their marriage ended due to Hart’s infidelities.

