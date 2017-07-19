McDonald’s Will Add ‘Kale’ & ‘Sriracha’ To Their Menu

McDonald’s will add their Signature Sriracha Burger to their menu nationwide later this month!

According to Hellogiggles, McDonald’s will also have Sriracha Mac Sauce that you could be dipping your nuggets in.

There will also be a baby kale & spinach blend with the Sriracha Mac Sauce that you can have with your quarter pounder, buttermilk crispy chicken, or grilled chicken sandwiches.

McDonald’s already has added the kale blend to their salads if you didn’t know already.

