Millennials Are Becoming Travel Snobs.

Travel snobs?

According to a new survey, 43% of Millennials look down on their peers who have not traveled as much as they have.

How important is travel to Millennials? According to a report, traveling ranks higher than paying down their student loans, buying a “big ticket” item, improving relationships with family and friends, or even starting a family.

Traveling is probably one of the best things you can do to expand your mind. Learning from new cultures, seeing amazing attractions and trying exotic foods build your character. So, go travel…you have the rest of your life to pay of your debt.

Read more by clicking here.