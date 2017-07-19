Thousands Agree To Clean Toilets. Why You Should Read Everything You Sign.

What would you do for free Wifi?

Apparently, a lot of people would clean dirty toilets.

Yep, 22,000 people agreed to clean toilets for 1,000 hours in order to get free wifi from pubic wifi provider Purple. The company decided to do an experiment with their terms and conditions and included a paragraph in their agreement that stated: “The user may be required, at Purple’s discretion, to carry out 1,000 hours of community service.” The list of possible duties included: picking up dog poop at parks, cleaning port-a-potties at local festivals and events, and scraping chewing gum off the streets.

The CEO says the experiment proves that “it’s all too easy to tick a box and consent to something unfair.

