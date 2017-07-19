Usher Pays $1.1 Million To Woman After Giving Her An STD

When Usher sang “U Got It Bad,” I don’t think he meant it quite like this….

Radar Online has reported that the R&B superstar had to shell out $1.1 million dollars to a celebrity stylist he slept with.

Why?

He infected her with herpes…….

According to court documents, the singer was exposed to the virus around 2009 following his divorce from Tameka Foster. Though he had some initial symptoms, he was described by doctors as being an “asymptomatic carrier.”

When he informed the stylist he was sleeping with of his diagnosis, he showed initial concern about infecting her. However, he later convinced her that he had actually tested negative for the virus, and this lead them to engage in unprotected sex.

Unfortunately, the victim (whose name has been withheld to protect her privacy) then developed herpes which lead to the lawsuit.

