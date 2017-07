Ever get frustrated when you finally get your order at a fast food joint and you realize it’s wrong? Apparently, a customer at a Rhode Island Taco Bell took his frustration out by knocking over cash registers and even breaking a fish tank-like structure.

You can see the video here at SacBee. The incident happened last week, July 13, 2017. Surveillance video captured the man’s actions and the North Smithfield Police Department are still searching for the suspect.