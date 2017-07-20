hbo, confederate, game of thrones, new show

Game Of Thrones Creators Developing New Show.

July 20, 2017 6:05 AM By Tony Tecate
HBO announced plans for the first post-Thrones project. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will write and executive-produce Confederate, an alternate-timeline drama in which the South successfully seceded from the Union and slavery is not only legal but has evolved with the times. And a new American Civil War looms.

After the seventh and final season of their Emmy-winning fantasy series is complete, Benioff and Weiss will trade scheming nobles, sell-swords and brothers of the Night’s Watch for slaves, slave hunters, abolitionists, politicians, journalists and CEOs of slave-holding corporations.

Check out the full article by clicking here.

