Game Of Thrones Creators Developing New Show.

HBO announced plans for the first post-Thrones project. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will write and executive-produce Confederate, an alternate-timeline drama in which the South successfully seceded from the Union and slavery is not only legal but has evolved with the times. And a new American Civil War looms.

After the seventh and final season of their Emmy-winning fantasy series is complete, Benioff and Weiss will trade scheming nobles, sell-swords and brothers of the Night’s Watch for slaves, slave hunters, abolitionists, politicians, journalists and CEOs of slave-holding corporations.

