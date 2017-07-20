1st date, sex, conversation, rejection, dating

Is Good Conversation on a First Date Is Better Than Having Sex on a First Date?

July 20, 2017 6:15 AM By Tony Tecate
What’s a better way to tell you’re compatible with someone:  Having a great, funny, deep conversation with them . . . or mashing your nasty parts together for three to seven minutes?

According to a new survey by the dating website PlentyOfFish, people OVERWHELMINGLY go with the non-sexual option.

Sex or Great Convo – what do you prefer? #sparkconversation

A post shared by PlentyOfFish.com (@plentyoffish_official) on

90% of people say good conversation is the sign that a date went great . . . versus 10% who went with getting-it-on.

The survey also found 60% of people say they have enough of a fear of REJECTION that they won’t approach someone they might want to date.

And 87% say you can’t get to know someone JUST through texting or chatting online . . . you need face-to-face interaction.

Check out more on this survey by clicking here.

