O.J. Simpson is a FREE man again! He was granted parole and will be released in October after serving his minimum term for armed robbery and assault with a weapon in Nevada.

O.J. Simpson had his parole hearing this morning in Nevada to see if he will walk free or remain in jail for his armed robbery in 2008. The 70-year-old has served 9 years of his 33 year prison sentence.

He was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman and many feel his 33 year sentence was karma for the controversial murder trial verdict.